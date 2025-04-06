Fantasy Hockey
Tanner Pearson headshot

Tanner Pearson News: Hands out assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Pearson produced an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Pearson ended a five-game slump with his helper. The 32-year-old winger continues to see fourth-line minutes, but he's been in the lineup on a regular basis throughout the year. He's up to 26 points, 100 shots on net, 92 hits and a plus-4 rating across 73 appearances, and he may see a larger role if Vegas rests any key players prior to the playoffs.

Tanner Pearson
Vegas Golden Knights
