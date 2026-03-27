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Tanner Pearson News: Logs helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Pearson notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Pearson had been out of the lineup for six straight games, though he was considered a healthy scratch Wednesday versus the Bruins. The 33-year-old saw just 5:43 of ice time on the fourth line, but he was able to earn his first point as a Sabre in his second game since he was traded from the Jets. Overall, he has 14 points, 52 shots on net, 69 hits, 27 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 54 appearances this season.

Tanner Pearson
Buffalo Sabres
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