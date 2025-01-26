Tanner Pearson News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Pearson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The tally ended a 10-game slump for Pearson, who also went minus-9 in that stretch. The winger received a boost when he got a look on the top line while the Golden Knights were dealing with injuries, but he's been unable to keep the momentum up since returning to the bottom six. Pearson has still put together a good season for a depth forward with nine goals, 10 assists, 62 shots on net, 69 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 50 appearances. His tally Sunday was his first game-winner of the campaign.