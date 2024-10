Pearson logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Pearson has four points over his last three games, though he remains in a bottom-six role. It's unclear how long he'll be able to sustain this burst of offense given he's averaging 12:08 of ice time over eight contests. He has five points, seven shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating this season.