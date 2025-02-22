Fantasy Hockey
Tanner Pearson headshot

Tanner Pearson News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Pearson (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Vegas returned Jonas Rondbjerg to AHL Henderson in a corresponding move. Pearson will occupy a bottom-six role in Saturday's lineup versus Vancouver after missing the last three games. He has nine goals, 19 points, 69 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 74 hits across 53 appearances this season.

Tanner Pearson
Vegas Golden Knights
