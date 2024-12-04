Tanner Pearson News: Sends helper in win

Pearson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Pearson ended a four-game slump when he set up an Alexander Holtz tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Pearson won't always have consistent offense since he's in a fourth-line role. He's carved out a decent amount of production so far with 11 points, 28 shots on net, 33 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 27 appearances. That scoring pace would put him over the 30-point mark for the first time since 2021-22.