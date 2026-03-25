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Tanner Pearson News: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 5:45pm

Pearson (lower body) won't be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Bruins.

Pearson missed five straight games due to an injury. However, he is off the team's injury report, which indicates he is available to play. The 33-year-old winger is likely to fill a bottom-six role once he returns to action. His next chance to draw in is Friday versus the Red Wings.

Tanner Pearson
Buffalo Sabres
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