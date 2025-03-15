Tanner Pearson News: Snags assist in shootout loss

Pearson notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Pearson had gone three games without a point. He's back on the fourth line after a brief foray onto the top line while Victor Olofsson was out due to a lower-body injury. Pearson has found modest success regardless of role this season, earning 24 points, 89 shots on net, 83 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 63 appearances. That's good work for a player that came to the Golden Knights' training camp on a tryout deal before inking a one-year contract at the league minimum.