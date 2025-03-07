Tanner Pearson News: Two more points in win

Pearson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Pearson's opening tally stood as the game-winner, and he also set up a Mark Stone goal in the third period. This was Pearson's second straight game on the top line, and he could stay there while Victor Olofsson (lower body) heals up from his injury. For the season, Pearson has 11 goals, 23 points, 83 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-7 rating through 59 appearances.