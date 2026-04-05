Taylor Gauthier headshot

Taylor Gauthier News: Jumps up from ECHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:45pm

Gauthier has been recalled by the Penguins from ECHL Wheeling, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Gauthier is up as insurance to Arturs Silovs becaus Stuart Skinner was scratched from Sunday's game after being struck with a puck near the eye Saturday. Gauthier was in the ECHL with Wheeling but is in the midst of a fabulous season, as he sports a 20-7-2 record, 2.00 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

Taylor Gauthier
Pittsburgh Penguins
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