Taylor Gauthier News: Shipped back to minors

Gauthier was reassigned to ECHL Wheeling on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Gauthier was able to serve as the backup against the Panthers on Sunday, but he won't be making his NHL debut any time soon. If Stuart Skinner (upper body) isn't ready to face the Devils on Thursday, fantasy managers can likely expect Sergei Murashov to be elevated from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton -- which means the 25-year-old Gauthier figures to spend the rest of the year in the minors.