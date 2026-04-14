Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall Injury: Exits lineup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hall (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.

Hall is presumably taking another rest day for the regular-season finale. He'll likely be fine in time to play in Game 1 of the Hurricanes' first-round playoff series.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago