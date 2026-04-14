Taylor Hall Injury: Exits lineup again
Hall (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.
Hall is presumably taking another rest day for the regular-season finale. He'll likely be fine in time to play in Game 1 of the Hurricanes' first-round playoff series.
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