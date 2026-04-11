Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 2:10pm

Hall (undisclosed) won't play against Utah on Saturday.

Hall had three goals and three assists over a five-game point streak, which will end due to Saturday's absence. He has accounted for 18 goals, 48 points, 136 shots on net and 53 hits in 79 appearances this season.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
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