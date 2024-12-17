Taylor Hall Injury: Status uncertain for Tuesday
Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Hall (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Capitals.
Hall was not present at Tuesday's morning skate. Joey Anderson could remain in the lineup against Washington if Hall is unable to play, but Craig Smith (back) could be an option as well. Hall has been heating up with two goals and two assists over his last four appearances.
