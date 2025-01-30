Taylor Hall Injury: Won't play Thursday
Hall (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Blackhawks.
Hall will miss his first game against his former team following last Friday's blockbuster trade that sent him to the Hurricanes. The winger has one helper over two games with Carolina so far. The Hurricanes will be forced to play a man short, as Sebastian Aho (illness) is also out while Jack Roslovic (illness) will return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now