Taylor Hall News: Adds three more points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hall scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Hall has come out of the Olympic break with five points in two games after going five contests without a point prior to the break. The 34-year-old winger has had a hot stretch in nearly every month this season. He's currently in a second-line role, which gives him a bit more appeal in fantasy as an offense-only option. Hall has 14 goals, 32 points, 99 shots on net, 38 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 59 appearances on the year.

