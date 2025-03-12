Taylor Hall News: Contributes helper Tuesday

Hall notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

All three of Hall's points as a Hurricane have come over the last seven games. The 33-year-old was on the top line Tuesday, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour is still tinkering with his line combinations after the Hurricanes swapped Mikko Rantanen for Logan Stankoven. For the season, Hall has 28 points, 111 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-10 rating over 61 appearances between Carolina and Chicago.