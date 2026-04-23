Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Dishes two helpers in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Hall logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Senators in Game 3.

Hall is rolling this postseason with a goal, four assists, 12 shots on net, five hits and a plus-4 rating over three games. He's found a home on the second line in the playoffs, which gives him a decent chance of continuing his success. The winger had 48 points, 137 shots on net and 53 hits across 80 regular-season outings. Hall is in the playoffs for the seventh time in his career -- over the previous six runs, he logged 35 points across 54 games.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago