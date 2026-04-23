Taylor Hall News: Dishes two helpers in Game 3 win
Hall logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Senators in Game 3.
Hall is rolling this postseason with a goal, four assists, 12 shots on net, five hits and a plus-4 rating over three games. He's found a home on the second line in the playoffs, which gives him a decent chance of continuing his success. The winger had 48 points, 137 shots on net and 53 hits across 80 regular-season outings. Hall is in the playoffs for the seventh time in his career -- over the previous six runs, he logged 35 points across 54 games.
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