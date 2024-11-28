Fantasy Hockey
Taylor Hall News: Hat trick vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Hall scored a hat trick in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

The 33-year-old winger turned back the clock with his performance, scoring his first hat trick since Dec. 5, 2013, and the fifth of his NHL career in what can only be described as one of Chicago's most complete performances of the season. Hall snapped a seven-game pointless streak with his hat trick, but he's not likely to deliver sustained production on a game-to-game basis, limiting his fantasy upside considerably.

Taylor Hall
Chicago Blackhawks
