Taylor Hall News: Helps out on power play

Hall registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Hall has found a groove with seven goals and five assists over his last 11 games. He's also logged at least one power-play point in four straight contests as he continues to see time on the first unit. This is his best stretch of the season, giving him a total of 17 goals, 21 helpers, 130 shots on net, 41 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 69 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Blackhawks.