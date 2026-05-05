Taylor Hall News: Keeps streak alive with game-winner
Hall scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 2.
Hall has yet to be held off the scoresheet this postseason. He kept the streak alive with a tally 18:54 into overtime, which helped the Hurricanes a 2-0 series lead. He's earned three goals, six assists, 17 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a plus-8 rating through six playoff outings. Hall should continue to be an attractive source of offense as long as he stays on the second line.
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