Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Keeps streak alive with game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Hall scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 2.

Hall has yet to be held off the scoresheet this postseason. He kept the streak alive with a tally 18:54 into overtime, which helped the Hurricanes a 2-0 series lead. He's earned three goals, six assists, 17 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a plus-8 rating through six playoff outings. Hall should continue to be an attractive source of offense as long as he stays on the second line.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
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