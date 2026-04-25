Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Leads NHL in postseason scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Hall scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Hall is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak (two goals, five assists; 14 shots), and he leads the NHL in postseason scoring. Yes, you read that right. Taylor Hall leads the NHL postseason scoring list. And his line, complete with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, put up a total 16 points in a series sweep. Hall and the Canes now wait on either the Flyers or Penguins for Round 2.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago