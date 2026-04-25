Taylor Hall News: Leads NHL in postseason scoring
Hall scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Hall is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak (two goals, five assists; 14 shots), and he leads the NHL in postseason scoring. Yes, you read that right. Taylor Hall leads the NHL postseason scoring list. And his line, complete with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, put up a total 16 points in a series sweep. Hall and the Canes now wait on either the Flyers or Penguins for Round 2.
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