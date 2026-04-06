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Taylor Hall News: Nets 300th career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hall scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

This was Hall's 300th career goal. He had gone eight contests without scoring, though he had earned five assists over his previous five games. The 34-year-old has been a fine middle-six option for the Hurricanes this year, racking up 16 goals, 44 points, 131 shots on net, 52 hits, 30 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 77 outings.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
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