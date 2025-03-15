Taylor Hall News: Nets goal Friday

Hall scored Carolina's first goal of the game and took three shots on net in Friday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

Hall tallied his goal just 22 seconds into the second period to tie the game at one apiece. The 33-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 29 points and 114 shots on net in 62 games this season. Friday's goal was Hall's first since Feb. 27, but he now has points in three of his last four outings. He has settled into a second-line role on the left wing and holds a spot on the first power-play. While Hall is producing offensively at a pace well behind his Hart Trophy season in 2018, he could have a bit of value in deeper leagues due to his spot on the power play.