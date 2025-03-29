Taylor Hall News: Nets power-play goal

Hall tallied a power-play goal and fired three shots on net in Friday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Hall broke the early tie Friday by tallying a power-play goal in his third consecutive game. The 33-year-old winger has been on fire offensively with 10 points in his last eight games. Overall, Hall has 17 goals, 37 points and 128 shots on net in 68 games this season. With his tally Friday, he set his best mark for points in a season since the 2021-22 campaign. Hall has thrived on Carolina's second line and top-power play unit. As he's been surrounded by talented playmakers such as Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, Hall has found some of the form that led to him claiming the 2018 Hart Trophy. With the fantasy playoffs upon us, Hall can benefit rosters in all fantasy formats down the stretch.