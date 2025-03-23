Taylor Hall News: Nets sixth career hat trick

Hall scored three goals -- including one on the power play and one empty-netter -- in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Hall's trio of goals all came in the third period as the Hurricanes fended off a feisty Ducks team. The hat trick was the sixth of Hall's career and his first as a Hurricane. He also had one earlier in the campaign with the Blackhawks. The winger is up to five goals and four assists over his last eight outings, and he has 15 goals, 35 points, 123 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 66 outings overall in 2024-25.