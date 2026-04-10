Taylor Hall News: One of each Thursday

Hall tallied a goal, distributed an assist and put two shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hall picked up the primary helper on Logan Stankoven's second goal of the game before finding the back of the net himself near the midway point of the third period. Overall, the 34-year-old blueliner has 18 goals, 30 assists, 136 shots on net, 53 hits and 30 blocked shots across 79 games this season. Hall has been on a tear during his five-game point streak with three goals and eight points. He's an excellent waiver-wire addition in most fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.