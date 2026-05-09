Taylor Hall News: Postseason dominance continues

Hall put up three assists Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Hall's postseason dominance has been eye-opening. He leads the Canes in scoring with three goals and eight assists in eight games, and he's second in the NHL in scoring, one point behind Mitch Marner who has 13. Hall hasn't been this dominant in a postseason run since his junior days when he won the Memorial Cup MVP trophy in back-to-back years (2009, 2010). With the win, the Canes swept the Flyers in four games to advance to the Eastern Conference Final against either Montreal or Buffalo. They are a perfect 8-0 in the playoffs.