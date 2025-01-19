Taylor Hall News: Pots goal in win

Hall scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hall ended a seven-game goal drought, a span in which he had just two assists, when he scored late in the first period. The 33-year-old winger has been listed on the fourth line in recent games, though it's a veteran trio alongside Ryan Donato and Patrick Maroon that can perform better than a typical fourth line. For the season, Hall has nine goals, 23 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 45 appearances. He's in the final campaign of his current contract and could be a trade option this season, though he partial no-trade clause (10-team no-trade list).