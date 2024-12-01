Taylor Hall News: Puts up power-play assist

Hall logged a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hall has three goals and a helper over his last three games, surpassing his production from the previous 13 contests. The 33-year-old winger looks to be benefiting from his turn on the top line alongside Connor Bedard, though line combinations have changed often in Chicago. Hall is up to 10 points (two on the power play), 47 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-8 rating over 23 appearances.