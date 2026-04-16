Taylor Hall News: Ready for playoffs
Hall (undisclosed) was back on the ice Thursday after missing Tuesday's tilt versus the Islanders, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Hall was red-hot at the beginning of April, scoring three times and adding five assists in a five-game scoring streak. He finished the regular season with `8 goals and 48 points in 80 games. He will start the playoffs on the second line, alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.
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