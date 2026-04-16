Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Ready for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Hall (undisclosed) was back on the ice Thursday after missing Tuesday's tilt versus the Islanders, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Hall was red-hot at the beginning of April, scoring three times and adding five assists in a five-game scoring streak. He finished the regular season with `8 goals and 48 points in 80 games. He will start the playoffs on the second line, alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
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