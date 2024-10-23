Taylor Hall News: Scores goal in defeat

Hall scored his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 defeat against Vancouver.

Hall fired two shots and had a plus-1 rating in 13:43 of ice time. The former first-overall pick is filling a top-six role and seeing power-play time in his 15th NHL campaign. Hall has picked up just three points through seven appearances, and it might take some time for him to find the scoresheet consistently -- the 32-year-old missed 72 regular-season games in 2023-24 due to injuries.