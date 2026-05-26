Taylor Hall News: Scores in Game 3 win
Hall scored a goal on seven shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Hall had gone four contests without a goal, though he had a three-assist game in that span. The winger hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the first two games against Montreal. He's up to four goals, nine assists, 32 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating over 11 playoff outings in a second-line role.
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