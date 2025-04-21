Taylor Hall News: Slings two helpers

Hall dished two assists and put three shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over New Jersey in Game 1.

Hall posted a strong performance as a playmaker in Game 1 with two apples. The first of his two assists arrived on a power-play goal scored by Logan Stankoven in the second period. Hall then tallied a helper on Andrei Svechnikov's empty-net goal late in the contest. The 33-year-old winger posted 24 helpers across 77 games in the regular season. His offensive efforts have thrived down the stretch with 18 points in his last 20 games between the regular season and playoffs. He has a multi-assist performance in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 21-23 earlier this season. Hall is in a prime spot to be a difference maker for the Hurricanes in the postseason while skating in a top-six role.