Taylor Hall News: Three points in series clincher
Hall scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Hall opened the scoring at 9:17 of the first period and also set up goals for linemates Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake. This was Hall's fifth multi-point effort of the postseason. He's up to five goals, 11 assists, 37 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-11 rating over 13 appearances in a second-line role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 272 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 236 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 236 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 21-228 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 218 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More