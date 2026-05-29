Taylor Hall News: Three points in series clincher

Hall scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hall opened the scoring at 9:17 of the first period and also set up goals for linemates Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake. This was Hall's fifth multi-point effort of the postseason. He's up to five goals, 11 assists, 37 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-11 rating over 13 appearances in a second-line role.