Taylor Hall News: Two helpers in Saturday's loss
Hall picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.
The veteran winger had a hand in tallies by Connor Bedard in the second period and Tyler Bertuzzi in the third. Hall remains somewhat inconsistent and dependent on shifts with Bedard for his offense, but over the last seven games he's collected two goals and six points with 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating,
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now