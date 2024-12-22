Fantasy Hockey
Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Two helpers in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Hall picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

The veteran winger had a hand in tallies by Connor Bedard in the second period and Tyler Bertuzzi in the third. Hall remains somewhat inconsistent and dependent on shifts with Bedard for his offense, but over the last seven games he's collected two goals and six points with 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating,

Taylor Hall
Chicago Blackhawks
