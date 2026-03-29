Taylor Hall News: Two helpers in Saturday's win

Hall picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The veteran winger helped set up Carolina's first two goals of the game midway through the second period as the home squad erased an early 1-0 deficit. Hall has gotten onto the scoresheet only three times in the last nine games, collecting a goal and five points, and on the season he's produced 15 goals and 40 points in 72 contests.