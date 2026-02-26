Taylor Hall News: Two-point night in win
Hall scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay.
The points were Hall's first in six games (12 shots). The former Hart Trophy winner has a modest 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games this season. Hall's last real offensive impact came in Boston in 2021-22 when he scored 61 points. This season, he's a 40-point winger with limited impact. You can do better, even for spot starts.
