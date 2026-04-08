Taylor Hall News: Two points against Bruins
Hall scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over Boston.
All his offense came in the second period, as Hall extended his point streak to four games. The veteran winger has four multi-point performances in the last 11 contests, producing three goals and 10 points over that stretch as Hall and the Hurricanes gear up for the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week19 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2019 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hall See More