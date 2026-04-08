Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Two points against Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hall scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over Boston.

All his offense came in the second period, as Hall extended his point streak to four games. The veteran winger has four multi-point performances in the last 11 contests, producing three goals and 10 points over that stretch as Hall and the Hurricanes gear up for the playoffs.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
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