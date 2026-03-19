Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Two points against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Hall collected a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

After the veteran winger had a hand in a Jackson Blake tally late in the second period, Blake returned the favor early in the third. The goal, and the multi-point performance, were Hall's first in March, but he's been surprisingly productive since the Olympic break, delivering three goals and 11 points in 11 games.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
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