Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Two points lead way in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 4:05pm

Hall had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Ottawa in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

Hall ripped into the postseason with eight points, including three goals, in his last six regular-season games. His line was responsible for both of Carolina's goals in Saturday's playoff opener. Center Logan Stankoven had a goal and an assist, and Jackson Blake had two helpers. Carolina often receives criticism for its lack of scoring depth, but the second line was certainly dominant in Game 1.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
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