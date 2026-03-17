Taylor Makar News: Logs three points

Makar scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Colorado's 6-5 shootout loss to San Diego on Tuesday.

Makar had missed a couple of weeks due to an injury, but he returned with a big game. He's up to 10 goals and 18 points through 43 outings in his first full AHL campaign, and he also has 12 NHL appearances to his name. It's unlikely he'll get much of a look with the Avalanche late in the season.