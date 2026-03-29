Taylor Makar News: Nets both goals in AHL win
Makar scored twice in AHL Colorado's 2-1 win over Calgary on Sunday.
Makar's offense has come on nicely over the last couple of weeks. He has six goals and three assists over his last seven outings, giving him 14 goals and 23 points across 48 appearances in his AHL rookie year. He's seen a couple of call-ups with the Avalanche but could need another year or two of development before he'll be a regular with the big club.
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