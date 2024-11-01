Taylor Raddysh News: Assists in two straight

Raddysh logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Raddysh was involved in a puck battle with multiple Canadiens and managed to get the puck onto the stick of linemate Brandon Duhaime, whose knuckler eluded Cayden Primeau for Washington's second goal. It was the second consecutive game with an assist for Raddysh, who also has a couple of goals early in the season.