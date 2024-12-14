Taylor Raddysh News: Bags apple
Raddysh tallied an assist during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Raddysh paid immediate dividends after being moved up to the top line for Saturday's tilt. The 26-year-old has stepped up in the wake of injuries to Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) and Sonny Milano (upper body) with a goal and five points in his last eight games. Raddysh should continue to be a useful role player and could be worth a gander in deeper formats as long as he's logging prime even-strength minutes on the top line, but a reduced role is likely in the near future with the aforementioned Ovechkin beginning to ramp up his rehab.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now