Taylor Raddysh News: Bags apple Saturday
Raddysh tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Raddysh has been a very productive depth contributor for the high octane Capitals with a goal and eight points in his last 14 games. The return of Alex Ovechkin has forced the 26-year-old back to the fourth line alongside Brandon Duhaime and Nic Dowd which will limit his fantasy appeal outside of the deepest of leagues.
