Taylor Raddysh News: Gathers assist in win
Raddysh notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Raddysh hasn't scored in March, picking up just four assists over 11 outings. The 28-year-old forward is seeing bottom-six minutes, so he's likely to remain limited on offense. He's at 19 points, 52 shots on net, 47 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 67 appearances this season.
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