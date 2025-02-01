Taylor Raddysh News: Lights lamp

Radish tallied a goal and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Raddysh had a nine-game scoring drought before getting the Capitals on the board in the second period. The 26-year-old has managed just two points in 15 games since the calendar rolled into 2025 and has 19 points through 52 appearances this season. As a result, Raddysh is not much of a fantasy asset.