Taylor Raddysh News: Notches helper in win

Raddysh posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Raddysh is benefiting from a look on the second line and second power-play unit. He has four points over his last six games during one of his best stretches of the season. Overall, the winger is at 12 points, 31 shots on net, 21 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 27 outings. He had just 14 points in 73 games in 2023-24, but he was at 37 points the year before, so it's good to see him bounce back from a bad season.