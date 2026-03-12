Taylor Raddysh News: Remains out Thursday
Raddysh (personal) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Winnipeg, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.
Raddysh is set to miss his third straight game. He has nine goals and 17 points in 59 outings in 2025-26. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday in Minnesota.
